Nigeria shifts resumption of international flights by one week
The federal government of Nigeria has postponed the resumption of international flights scheduled for August 29 by one week.
This was announced by the Director-General at Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
According to him, the date has been fixed for September 5, 2020, for airlines and airports to be much prepared.
He said: “We have other non-aviation logistics we are still working on, mostly the COVID-19 protocol tests and online platform. We need to get this ready.”
More to come…