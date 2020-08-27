Buhari congratulates Adesina on re-election as AfDB president

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has congratulated Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election as President of the African Development Bank President for a second term.

Buhari via his Twitter handle on Thursday said he has “no doubt that in this second term Adesina will accomplish even more of his lofty vision for the Bank.”

The president as well thanked the African Union for endorsing the Nigerian candidate.

“I thank the African Union for its early endorsement of Dr. Adesina, and also thank the shareholders of the bank who worked tirelessly for his re-election victory,” he said.

“Let me reiterate my earlier pledges of the full support of the Nigerian government to ensure a successful second term for Dr. Adesina. I pray that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen him and his team to deliver even greater development to the African continent,” President Buhari concluded.

Okay.ng recalls that Adesina was re-elected for another five-year tenure at the virtual annual general meeting of the bank on Thursday.

The election result, which gave him a hundred per cent of votes of all regional and non-regional members of the Bank, was announced by chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Bank, Mrs. Niale Kaba, Minister of National Planning of Côte d’Ivoire.