Ganduje promises to sign death warrant of singer convicted of blasphemy

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has vowed to sign the death warrant of 22-year old singer, Yahaya Aminu Sharif, who was convicted of blasphemy.

Okay.ng recalls that a Sharia court in the Hausawa Filin Hockey area of the state on August 10 found Sharif guilty of blasphemy against Prophet of Muhammad in a song circulated through WhatsApp.

During the trial, the singer did not deny the one-count charge bordering on the derogatory comment.

Sharif, a resident of Sharifai quarters in Kano municipal, was accused of committing blasphemy in March 2020.

However, Ganduje speaking on Thursday during a stakeholder meeting with religious clerics, scholars, lawyers and other relevant stakeholders to sample their opinion on the court judgement said he will not waste to give a go-ahead for the execution of Sharif.

He said, “The court has done the right thing in passing the judgement. We were told that by law, the offender has 30 days to appeal, after which if he failed to do so he should be sentenced.

“Having listened to Islamic clerics in the state and other stakeholders, I won’t waste time to sign the execution order immediately the time elapsed or the Supreme Court ruled on the same judgement.”