Nigeria records 8 new cases of COVID-19 — 97 in total

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

3 have been discharged with 1 death.

Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/V6ygZVswko — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 28, 2020

Here is the breakdown of cases in states: Lagos- 59, FCT- 16, Ogun- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 7, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun-2, Rivers-1, Benue- 1 & Kaduna- 1.