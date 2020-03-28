News

Kaduna governor El-Rufai tests positive for coronavirus

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna

Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor made the announcement through his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

COVID-19 in Nigeria

89
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


