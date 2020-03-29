News

COVID-19: Ekiti imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew, borders closed

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye March 29, 2020
Kayode Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti state

The Ekiti State Government has announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Kayode Fayemi made the announcement on Sunday after the state recorded a new case, bringing the total number to two.

The governor said the curfew on the state starts from 7am to 7pm daily for an initial 14-day period.

Also, all borders in and out of the state are closed from the midnight of Monday.

Governor Fayemi also announced that all residents must stay at home except those on essential services.

In addition, the governor said no offices, businesses of any sort or places of worship are allowed to open during this period.

He also warned all residents that anyone that violates the orders, risk six- month jail term.



