Nigeria discharges 5 COVID-19 patients in Lagos

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 30, 2020
The Lagos State Government has discharged five (5) coronavirus patients at Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.

The patients were discharged on Monday after recovering from the COVID-19 and repeated tests came back negative.

The discharged patients include three Nigerians and two foreign nationals.

With this development, the number of recovered patients from COVID-19 in Nigeria stands at eight (8).



COVID-19 in Nigeria

111
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


