Mr Eazi takes short break from music

Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known by his stage name Mr Eazi, has announced that he is taking a short break from music.

The 28-year-old Nigerian singer shared the news with his fans on his official Instagram page (@mreazi) on Monday.

Eazi revealed that he will be returning to work in February.

He said, “$Guys the cold finally got me! Man no fit record so it’s vacation time! See you guys in FeB untill then “Keep living in an atmosphere of miraku!!! “ signed – HE Don Eazi.”