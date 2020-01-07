UAE introduces five-year multiple-entry tourist visa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced multiple-entry tourist visas with a validity of five years for all nationalities.

Okay.ng understands that UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared the news on Monday.

According to Maktoum, the decision was approved after his first cabinet meeting for the new year.

He said on Twitter, “Today we approved the change of the tourist visa system in the country … so that the duration of the tourist visa is five years, multi-use .. for all nationalities .. we receive more than 21 million tourists annually and our aim is to establish the country as a major global tourist destination.

“I chaired the first meeting of the Council of Ministers in the new year … We reviewed the achievements of a year ago … Our plan for a new year has come … The year 2020 will be a different year because it is the year of preparation for its fifty .. the year in which we design the future Emirates.”

Dubai is a city and emirate in the United Arab Emirates where Nigerians visit on a regular basis for tourism.