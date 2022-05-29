Methodist Church prelate kidnapped in Abia

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu, has been taken by abductors in Abia.

Mr Kanu was kidnapped on Sunday along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

He was kidnapped alongside Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain, by yet to be identified gunmen.

The clergymen were returning from a programme in the council area, when the abductors struck.

Police spokesman in Abia, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.

“It’s quite unfortunate. Efforts are on top gear toward his rescue as well as other priests with him,” Mr Ogbonna said. “We solicit credible information from the public toward their rescue, please.”

South-East has been the hotbed of criminal activities including kidnapping, assault and gun violence recently.