Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira, better known as Andreas Pereira, has officially joined newly promoted EPL boys, Fulham.

Okay.ng gathered that the transfer is a £10m permanent deal, plus £3m add ons.

The 26-year old had been with United since 2014. He scored 2 goals in 45 appearances, and enjoyed four loan spells in different teams; Granada, Lazio, Valencia & Flamengo.