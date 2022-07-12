Lagos 2023: Funke Akindele named as running mate to PDP guber candidate

Polular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has been picked by the Peoples Democratic Party as running mate to the governorship candidate of Lagos State, Olajide Adeniran, better known as Jandor.

The actress confirmed her deputy governorship candidacy in a video on her verified Instagram page on Tuesday.

Okay.ng recalls that another Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh had been selected as running mate to Rivers State ADC candidate ahead of the 2023 guber poll.

Funke Akindele, while stating her reasons for accepting to become a running mate to the guber candidate said,

“I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child.

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potentials.”