Makinde announces first coronavirus death in Oyo

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has announced the first COVID-19 casualty in the state.

The governor made this disclosure via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.

According to Makinde, the patient died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, before his COVID-19 test result came out positive.

He said, “The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back POSITIVE. The patient died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, before his result came out today. Contact tracing has already commenced.”

Makinde also added that “as reported earlier, one confirmed case was transferred to Lagos, so, there are currently five active cases in Oyo State.”

At the moment, Oyo State has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as at Wednesday night, out of which one person died and another was transferred to Lagos.