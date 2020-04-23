News

Nigeria: Chinese doctors to undergo another Coronavirus test today

April 23, 2020
The Federal Government of Nigeria will today retests the team of 15 Chinese medical experts following completion of their 14-day compulsory isolation.

Okay.ng recalls that the Chinese medical team arrived Abuja on April 8 with equipment worth $1.5m.

The team, comprising doctors, nurses, and laboratory technicians, are to share their experiences with Nigerian health workers in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

On Wednesday, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, speaking at a press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said the Chinese medics will be tested to confirm if they have any infection.

He said, “I’ve ordered for the tests swap for COVID-19 to be done tomorrow (Thursday) and the test will be done for us to finalize if any of them has any infection.”


