LG Polls: APC clears all chairmanship, councillorship seats in Plateau

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 17 chairmanship positions in the local government elections in Plateau State held on Saturday, 9th October 2021.

Also, that the party also cleared all the 325 councillorship positions across the 17 local government areas.

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) Chairman, Fabian Ntung, made this announcement on Sunday while announcing the results of the elections in Jos, the state capital.

Ntung said the commission was satisfied with the manner in which the election was conducted.

“The APC won all the 17 local government chairmanship seats, as well as the 325 councillorship seats in the state,” the chairman said.