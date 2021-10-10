Nigeria’s Super Eagles bounce back to beat CAR 2-0 in World Cup qualifier

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Sunday shook off the disappointment of losing at home to Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers, overturning the last result and getting their pound of flesh when both teams clashed in the return leg.

Nigeria secured all three points with a 2-0 victory to maintain their top spot in Group C.

Goals from Leon Balogun who scored his first international goal for Nigeria, and Victor Osimhen who was on hand to drill in his shot, ensured the Super Eagles weren’t going to suffer another upset just like they did in Lagos.

The result sees the Super Eagles five points ahead of CAR and Cape Verde, while Liberia are bottom of the log with just three points after three matchdays.