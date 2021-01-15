Lagos govt asks schools below tertiary level to reopen on January 18

The Lagos State Government has directed all public and private schools below the tertiary level in the state to resume on Monday, 18th January, 2021 for the second term 2020/2021 academic session.

This affirmation was made on Friday by the Commissioner for Education Folasade Adefisayo while noting that this is in line with the Federal Government’s resolution after reaching a consensus with relevant stakeholders.

Welcoming all to a happy and successful new academic term, Mrs Adefisayo urged students and members of staff to stay safe and adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines, adding that schools must provide soap, wash hand basin, alcoholic hand sanitizers, thermometers and other essential items in public and private schools across the state.

She stressed that washing of hands, wearing of face masks and maintenance of social distancing must be adhered to in order to avoid further spread of the virus.

She however reiterated her earlier advice that all schools must ensure strict compliance with subsisting COVID-19 requirements for school’s resumption.

She further disclosed that administrators of both public and private schools are expected to ensure full compliance with the guidelines for school’s re-opening in their respective schools as the state’s Office of Education Quality Assurance Team will be on ground to monitor situations in all schools across the state.