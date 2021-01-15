Education

Edo schools to remain closed till February 1 – Obaseki

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has announced that schools in the state will remain closed until February 1st, 2021.

The governor made this disclosure during a press briefing on Friday.

According to Obaseki, the state government will officially carry out an assessment of health facilities across the various schools and ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

Okay.ng recalls that primary and secondary schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on Monday, January 18.

