Lagos discharges 6 COVID-19 patients, total now 61

Job Ayantoye April 13, 2020
The Lagos State Government has discharged six (6) COVID-19 patients from isolation facilities in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement on Monday evening in a statement to Okay.ng.

According to the governor, the patients, five males and one female, were discharged after testing negative for coronavirus twice.

He said: “Good people of Lagos,

“Today, 6 more persons; 1 female and 5 males have been discharged from IDH, Yaba, after their full recovery and testing negative twice to #COVID19

“This good news brings the number of patients who have been managed and discharged from our facilities to 61.

“For us, this is indicative of our will power to triumph in the war against #COVID19. We won’t be deterred until victory is achieved.

“I thank you all for your continued perseverance especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
323
Deaths
10
Recovered
85
Active
228
Last updated: April 13, 2020 - 5:49 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


