COVID-19: Evening ‘Taraweeh’ prayers will not hold during Ramadan — Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has announced that evening prayers also known as ‘Taraweeh’ will not hold due to COVID-19 restrictions currently imposed on the country.

It can be recalled that the country had suspended congregational prayers in the Holy Mosques and across the region.

The ministry advised Muslims to pray from their homes in a bid to curb read of coronavirus in the country.

“The suspension of performing the five daily prayers at mosques is more important than the suspension of Taraweeh prayers. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept Taraweeh prayers whether held at mosques, or homes, which we think is better for people’s health. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept prayers from all of us and protect humanity from this epidemic that hit the entire world,” Al Riyadh newspaper quoted Dr. Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs.