Buhari extends lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun for another 14 days

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for another 14 days.

The president made this disclosure during a national broadcast on Monday, April 13.

He said: “With this in mind and having carefully considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight.”