Buhari extends lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun for another 14 days

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed April 13, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for another 14 days.

The president made this disclosure during a national broadcast on Monday, April 13.

He said: “With this in mind and having carefully considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
323
Deaths
10
Recovered
85
Active
228
Last updated: April 13, 2020 - 10:39 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


