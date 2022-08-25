Kano, Zamfara and Enugu states get new Commissioners of Police

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba has ordered the deployment of new Commissioners of Police (CPs) for Kano, Zamfara and Enugu states.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the CPs affected by the deployment were Abubakar Lawal, Kano, Kolo Yusuf, Zamfara and Ahmed Ammani, Enugu State.

Adejobi said the deployment of Lawal to Kano State followed the retirement of the former CP, Samaíla Dikko.

According to the statement, Lawal is a native of Daura in Katsina, and holds a Bachelors Degree in Sociology from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Mr Lawal has served in various capacities since his commissioning as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990.

The police spokesman added that Yusufu, the new CP in charge of Zamfara hailed from Niger and holds a Bachelor of Law Degree and is a member of the Nigeria Bar Association.

CP Yusufu also holds a Masters Degree in Crime Management and Prevention and a Doctorate in International Relations, and has served in various operational capacities including Officer in Charge of Anti-Robbery Squad in various states; Commander, I-G Crack Squad and Coordinator, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The new Zamfara CP also served as the Commander Technical Intelligence Unit and Special Tactical Squad under the Force Intelligence Bureau.

Lastly, Ahmed Ammani, the new CP for Enugu state hails from Katsina and holds a first Degree in Hausa and Islamic Studies from Bayero University Kano and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Corruption Studies from Hong Kong University.

The statement added that the new Enugu state CP also holds a Master of Science Degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

He had served as Divisional Police Officer in various divisions within Nasarawa State and as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Ondo State.

Adejobi said the I-G charged the newly deployed CPs to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation and safety.

The I-G called on the public to support and cooperate with the new Police helmsmen to enable them perform optimally on their mandate.

The police spokesman said the postings were with immediate effect.