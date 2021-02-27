Kano govt orders closure of four tertiary institutions in state

The Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of four tertiary institutions in the state with immediate effect.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Higher Education, Mariya Bunkure, on Saturday.

According to the statement, the affected schools include College of Advance and Remedial Studies, Tudun Wada; School of Environmental Studies, Gwarzo; School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Development, Rano; and Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta.

“With this instruction, all students of the affected schools are advised to vacate the campuses as soon as possible,’’ the statement said.

The statement added that the date for the reopening of the school would be communicated later.

Okay.ng recalls that the state government had on Friday shut 12 boarding secondary schools in the outskirt of the state over increasing insecurity and abduction of students in some parts of the northern states.