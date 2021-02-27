DSS confirms detaining Salihu Tanko-Yakasai (Dawisu)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai (Dawisu), former aide to Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano State Governor, is in its custody.

The security agency made this confirmation in short statement issued by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, on Saturday evening.

According to the DSS spokesman, Dawisu was under investigation for issues beyond his comments on social media against President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services.

“He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public,” the statement reads.