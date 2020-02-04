Sport

John Mikel Obi suffers racist abuse in Trabzonspor 2-1 home victory over Fenerbahce

Promise Amadi February 4, 2020
Less than a minute
Nigerian International, John Mikel Obi suffered racist abuse during his side’s 2-1 home victory over Fenerbahce.
 
The former Chelsea midfielder helped Trabzonspor seal a home win thereby moving to the third spot on the table.
 
However, Mikel has received a lot of abusive messages on his Instagram page which include the use of the N-word and banana emojis.
 
Trabzonspor have filed a criminal complaints against individuals who racially abused their midfielder, Mikel Obi.
 
Mikel has featured in 22 matches for Trabzonspor this season.


