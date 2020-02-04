Ruben Loftus-Cheek featured in Chelsea’s friendly match against Brentford

England International, Ruben Loftus-Cheek played in Chelsea’s friendly match against Brentford B side.

The 24-year-old suffered a ruptured Achilles in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

The talented midfielder has not played any competitively match for the blues this season after the injury.

Meanwhile, the London club released a statement stating that he “will continue to build up his fitness in the coming weeks”.