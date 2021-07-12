Jega advises Buhari on Onochie’s nomination as INEC commissioner

Professor Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as commissioner of the Commission.

Speaking on Sunday Politics, on Channels Television, Jega said appointing Onochie as INEC commissioner would raise suspicions and erode the confidence of the people in the electoral body.

He said: “This kind of controversy is really avoidable. Any person who generated such a controversy, the appointing authorities should be careful because you don’t want to appoint anybody that can raise suspicions or doubts or can lead to a loss of trust of the electoral management body.

“I’m sorry to say that from some of the documents that I have been privileged to see, both about her British citizens and the very active participation in a political party up until 2019, you will try to avoid appointing such people into an electoral commission — because it can generate controversy.

“To be honest, the president can also withdraw that nomination. After all, there are so many women with credibility, with capacity, competence in both Delta and across Rivers, so why bring someone that will generate controversy and raise suspicions about the intention of the appointment.”

Onochie, before her nomination,