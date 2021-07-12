Buhari reacts to Sound Sultan’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Fasasi family on the death of renowned singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, described Sound Sultan’s demise as a loss to the music industry and Nigeria.

“As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity and talent, which have inspired many young Nigerians in the industry,” he said.

The deceased, President Buhari affirmed, was kind, generous and deeply passionate about issues in the country, which reflected in his music and art, and as an avid basketball fan, he made telling contributions to the development of local basketball in the country.

The president prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine peace and comfort for the family, friends and associates.