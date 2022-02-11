Hushpuppi: PSC directs police to set up different panel to probe Abba Kyari

The Police Service Commission has directed the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to set up a different panel to further investigate the former Commander Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari.

PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, made this disclosure in a statement, on Friday.

According to the statement, the decision was reached at the 14th plenary meeting which was chaired by retired Inspector-General of Police and Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith.

The statement read: “The police service commission has deferred decision on the case involving suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba A. Kyari, who until his suspension by the Commission was the Officer in charge of the Inspector General of police intelligence response team (IRT).

“Kyari had earlier been indicted by a Report of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States and was also investigated by a special panel set up by the inspector general of police.

“The report had earlier been forwarded to the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice for legal advice by the inspector general of police.

“The commission also directed that further necessary investigation should take half the time it took the police to conduct the original investigation and that the investigation should be carried out by a different panel.

“The commission took the decision at the continuation of its 14th Plenary Meeting which ended in Abuja on Thursday, February 11th 2022 and which was chaired by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired inspector general of police and chairman of the commission.”