LISTEN: Rema releases first single of 2022 ‘Calm Down’

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known by his stage name Rema, has released a brand new single titled ‘Calm Down’.

‘Calm Down’ is the first single of the year, ahead of his highly anticipated album ‘Rave and Roses’ scheduled to drop on March 25, 2022.

The single was produced by Andre Vibez and London.

Listen to the track below: