Headies 2022: Organisers disqualify Portable, give reasons

The Headies Awards has disqualified Okikiola Habeeb aka Portable due to his numerous inducting statements and incessant negative attention.

The organisers of the award made this announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Reason Portable was disqualified from 2022 HEADIES Awards

According to them, the decision was reached following a recent threat by the singer to harm fellow nominees for the ‘Best Street Artist’ and ‘Rookie of the Year’ categories of this year’s award ceremony.

The statement reads, “We regret to announce that following numerous indicting statements made by Mr. Habeeb Okikiola popularly knowns as “Portable”, and the incessant negative attention that Mr Okikiola has garnered from the Nigeria Police and the general public in recent times, the organisers of the Headies have resolved to disqualify Mr Okikiola as a nominee at the forthcoming 15th Headies Awards.

“The decision to disqualify him is accentuated by series of misdemeanours by Mr Okikiola via his social media platforms. On the 25th of May 2022, he threatened to kill, harm or cause harm to the other nominees in the same categories of awards hewas nominated for, if he does not emerge the winner, precisely.

“Smooth Promotions Limited, the organisers of the Headies Awards is law abiding and responsible organization that abhors any form of violence, unlawful or activities ravaging our society.

“We shall not condone reckless and uncouth statements from artists and hereby disassociate ourself from any individual linked to such assembly or activities including Mr. Okikiola’s prospects as long as these acts are sufficiently linked to him as described.

“The music industry demands all-round excellence. It is extremely important for young artists being potential role models to exude professional responsibility, proper decorum and have respect for others.

“Being subject of an investigation relating to criminal activities, Mr. Habeeb Okikiola is hereby disqualified from both categories of awards Annual Headies Awards scheduled to hold later this year namely: Best Street Artist and Rookie of the Year.”