FULL LIST: Burna Boy, Tems, Pheelz, BNXN featured as Obama releases 2022 Summer Playlist

Former US president Barrack Obama has shared his summer playlist for 2022 on Tuesday.

Burna Boy’s “Last Last”, Tems’ “Vibe Out”, and Pheelz & BNXN’s “Finesse” were the songs in the playlist released by the 44th US president via his social media channels on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,“ he captioned the list.

See the full list below.