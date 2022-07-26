Entertainment

FULL LIST: Burna Boy, Tems, Pheelz, BNXN featured as Obama releases 2022 Summer Playlist

Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Barack Obama
Barack Obama

Former US president Barrack Obama has shared his summer playlist for 2022 on Tuesday.

Burna Boy’s “Last Last”, Tems’ “Vibe Out”, and Pheelz & BNXN’s “Finesse” were the songs in the playlist released by the 44th US president via his social media channels on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,“ he captioned the list.

See the full list below.

