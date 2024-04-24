Megan Thee Stallion Sued for Forcing Photographer to Witness Sexual Act

A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday has brought serious allegations against rapper Megan Thee Stallion, accusing her of forcing her personal photographer to witness a sexual act while in a moving vehicle.

The incident, detailed in the lawsuit, reportedly took place on the Spanish island of Ibiza in June 2022. The plaintiff, Emilio Garcia, who has worked for Megan since 2018, claims that this incident was part of a broader pattern of harassment, including derogatory comments about his weight.

Garcia’s attorney, Ron Zambrano, described the situation as illegal and deeply inappropriate, stating, “Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman.”

According to the lawsuit, Garcia was unable to leave the scene as the car was in motion, and he was far from any urban area. It also alleges that Megan Thee Stallion admonished Garcia not to discuss what he had witnessed.

The complaint further includes allegations of violations of employment standards, such as misclassification as an independent contractor, denying Garcia benefits like healthcare and overtime compensation. It asserts that the artist often made critical comments about his eating habits and weight, leaving Garcia “embarrassed, mortified, and offended throughout the whole ordeal.”

Garcia is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for what his lawyer describes as a clear case of sexual harassment and fat-shaming. “Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior, and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat-shaming conduct,” Zambrano emphasized.

In response to the allegations, Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, denied the claims, suggesting that the lawsuit aimed primarily at securing a monetary settlement. Spiro told entertainment outlet Page Six, “This is an employment claim for money—with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court.”

The legal action against Megan Thee Stallion comes in the aftermath of her involvement in a highly publicized criminal case last year, where Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting her in the feet during a dispute in 2020.