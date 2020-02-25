Footballer’s death: SARS operative acted unprofessionally — Ogun Police

The Ogun State Police Command has said it recommended the sack of operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) linked to the killing of the Assistant Captain of Remo Stars Football Club, Tiamiyu Kazeem.

State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, while on a condolence visit to the family of deceased on Monday, said the officer acted unprofessionally.

According to Oyeyemi, the SARS operative involved in the arrest of the late Tiamiyu also known as Kaka had been tried in the orderly room.

He also revealed that the officer had been tried in the orderly room.

Oyeyemi said the officer had been recommended for dismissal, adding that the police were awaiting approval from the Assistant Inspector General of Police zone 11, Ahmed Iliyasu, to carry out further action on the matter.

He said: “We have already investigated the man and tried him in the orderly room. We have also recommended him for dismissal but being an inspector, it is not the CP that will approve it and the recommendation has been sent to the AIG zone ll for approval and as soon as it is approved, that guy will be charged to court.”

He added that the police in the state had to do that “because there are lots of misnomers in this issue; first, he embarked on illegal duty, nobody sent him there and when he got there he didn’t deem it fit to book his presence at the Sagamu police station.

“Also, the guy acted unprofessionally because, if he arrests someone from such a long distance, why didn’t he handcuff him? So, his act of unprofessionalism led to the death of the man and that is why he will be charged to court.”