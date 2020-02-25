Herdsmen did not block Benin-Ore road — Edo Police

The Edo State Police Command has debunked a video circulating social media suggesting that herdsmen blocked Benin-Ore road.

According to Edo police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the incident was a protest by some villagers over the killing of one of their sons.

Nwabuzor noted that there was nowhere along the Benin-Lagos highway where over 200 herdsmen blocked the road and killed 10 persons as claimed by the person that recorded the video.

He said: “The video that you talked about is a stale one. An incident actually happened in the community on Saturday that led to the people blocking the highway.

“The people alleged that Fulani herdsmen killed one of them and in protest, the people took the corpse to the highway and they all laid on the highway in protest.

“This is actually what happened on Saturday and not anywhere near what you are seeing online today.”

A combined team of soldiers and policemen eventually cleared the gridlock.