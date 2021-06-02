First Bank: South-East branches open for business

The management of First Bank of Nigeria Limited has debunked some media reports that its branches in the South-East part of the country have been closed due to the rising insecurity in the region.

First Bank’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, in a statement on Wednesday said all its branches in the South-East and in other parts of the country are “fully open for business”.

“This is to inform the public that our South-East branches are fully open for business. Please disregard any news making the rounds that is contrary to this. Thank you,” the statement titled ‘Public Announcement’ reads.