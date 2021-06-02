Business

First Bank: South-East branches open for business

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter June 2, 2021
The management of First Bank of Nigeria Limited has debunked some media reports that its branches in the South-East part of the country have been closed due to the rising insecurity in the region.

First Bank’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, in a statement on Wednesday said all its branches in the South-East and in other parts of the country are “fully open for business”.

“This is to inform the public that our South-East branches are fully open for business. Please disregard any news making the rounds that is contrary to this. Thank you,” the statement titled ‘Public Announcement’ reads.

