Buhari sends bill to Senate, seeks extension of teachers’ retirement

The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the receiving an executive Bill from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking to increase the retirement age for teachers in the country from 60 to 65 years.

The Bill also proposes increase in the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years.

Buhari, in a letter read on the floor by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, noted that the Bill provides for harmonised retirement age for teachers in the country.

According to him, the move to increase the retirement age and service years of teachers was pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Buhari’s letter titled: “Transmission of the harmonised retirement age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration,” reads:

“Pursuant to Section 58 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 for consideration by the Senate.

“The harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, and also increase the possible years of service from 35 to 40 years.

“While appreciating your usual expeditious consideration of this submission, please, accepts Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”