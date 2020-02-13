News

FG re-arraign Sowore, Bakare on amended charge

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu February 13, 2020
Bakare and Sowore
The Federal Government has re-arraigned the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, on two counts charge of treasonable felony.

Prosecutor Aminu Alilu told the court on Thursday that the previous seven-count charge, which was filed in September 2019, should be substituted with the amended charge.

Mr Alilu also said the office of the Attorney General had paid the N200,000 fine which was the cost for delayed service of new charges.

Defence counsel, Abdul Mahmud, confirmed that the sum was paid into the account of the senior defence counsel, Olumide Fusika.

Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, pleaded not guilty upon re-arraignment.

Offences related to fraud, cyber-stalking and of insulting the president have been removed in the new charge.

Sowore and Bakare were arrested on August 3, 2019, in Lagos by the Department of State Services (DSS) over their calls for nationwide protests against alleged bad governance.



