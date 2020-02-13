News

Court adjourns FG’s case against Sowore, Bakare to March

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh February 13, 2020
The Federal high court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare.

Okay.ng recalls that the Federal Government on Thursday re-arraigned Sowore and Bakare on amended two counts charge of treasonable felony.

However, Sowore and Bakare pleaded not guilty upon re-arraignment.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned the case to 11,12,13th of March 2020 to enable the prosecution to provide video evidence to the defence team and also for the defence to look at the videos.



