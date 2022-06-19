Ekiti Decides 2022: Buhari congratulates Oyebanji, says his victory well deserved

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Ekiti State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory in the just-concluded governorship election.

Okay.ng recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Oyebanji as the winner of the poll after securing 178,057 votes.

Reacting to this, President Buhari in a series of posts via Twitter said the victory is well deserved considering Oyebanji’s contributions to the development of the State and the party, before his nomination as the standard-bearer, urging him, however, to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the State.

Buhari said: “I congratulate @biodunaoyebanji, the candidate of @OfficialAPCNg, as he is declared Governor-Elect in yesterday’s Ekiti State Gubernatorial election. A very well deserved victory, considering his contributions to the development of Ekiti State and the APC, over the years.

“I urge him to be magnanimous in victory, in the interest of the people of Ekiti State.

“I equally rejoice with the @OfficialAPCNg chairman, @SenAbdullahiA, and the National Working Committee, on the victory, the first under the tenure of the newly elected executives of the party. This is a good beginning for the entire team.

“The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all.

“All @OfficialAPCNg members across and outside the country should see this victory as a good omen for the 2023 general elections, and work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory, continuing the trend with Osun State next month.

“I congratulate the people of Ekiti State on the smooth conduct of the election; they are the real victors, having been able to freely choose their leader for the next four years.

“Commendation must also go to @inecnigeria and the law enforcement agencies for the extensive preparations put in place. This momentum must be maintained for all the upcoming elections.“