Police arrest Facebook fraudster posing as a female to dupe men

The Kano State Police Command has arrested one, Musa Lurwanu Maje, a Facebook fraudster who engaged in identity theft to dupe his unsuspecting victims.

This was made known by DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, the Kano State Police Command PRO.

Musa, 26, who assumed a female identity as Zahara Mansur, was requesting his male victims to send him their nude videos. He then used those videos to extort money from the victims by threatening to publish the videos for public consumption.

The suspect opened the Facebook account, using a female identity and profile picture, to purpopsely dupe men through blackmail. Many have fallen victims of his blackmail by sending him money.

Following persistent complaints from different victims, the police launched an investigation to reveal identity of the fraudster. He was finally tracked down and arrested.

DSP Kiyawa said the suspect will soon be arraigned in court.