Ekiti Poll: Biodun Oyebanji of APC declared winner

INEC has declared the candidate of the APC, Biodun Oyebanji, winner of the Ekiti govnorship election which held on Saturday, 18th, June, 2022.

He won 15 out of 16 local government areas of Ekiti state.

APC lead with 178,057 votes. SDP, their closest rivals followed with 82, 211 votes. The PDP got 67,457 votes.

Mr Oyebanji has served as a Commissioner, Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Service Delivery, Ekiti State from January 10, 2013 to October 16 2014.

He also held other key positions within the state.