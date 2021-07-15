Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares public holidays for this year’s celebrations

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday next week as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

According to the statement, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Muslim faithful and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment. These mainly are bandits in the North West and North Central, insurgents in the North East, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic agitators and sundry criminals in other parts of the country,” the statement quoted Aregbesola.

According to Aregbesola, the government of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is “committed to the security of lives and property of every Nigerian, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools, especially with the spate of innocent school children being targets of kidnapping.”

He advised Nigerians to take responsibility by reporting any suspicious individuals and criminal activities to law enforcement agencies, especially during the festival.

The minister also enjoined Nigerians to observe all COVID-19 protocols, saying, “We must all take responsibility for containment of the pandemic during this year’s festival.”