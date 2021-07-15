Buhari flags off construction of Kano-Kaduna railway [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday flagged off the construction of Kaduna-Kano rail line project in Kano State.

Okay.ng understands that the groundbreaking ceremony was attended by the Board Chairman of Nigeria Railway Corporation, Engr. Alhassan Musa Ibrahim; Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika; Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami; Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje; Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong; Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu and Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

Here are photos from the ceremony below: