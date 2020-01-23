EFCC arraigns Ex-AGF Adoke for fraud, money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has on Thursday arraigned former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke on 42 count charges of fraud and money laundering.

Okay.ng understands that Adoke is being arraigned at Gwagwalada Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Ex-AGF had already pleaded not to count one while other counts were still being read to him.

More details shortly…