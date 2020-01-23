Kwankwaso is so selfish — Ganduje

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said his Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is very “selfish”.

Ganduje disclosed this while receiving members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state.

He said on Wednesday while receiving to the All Progressives Congress (APC) some defecting members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"It is natural to be a bit selfish but I have never seen anyone as selfish as Kwankwaso,"

“It was such that he imposed his whims and caprices on all and exploited (all) for his personal benefit, as against the collective interest of all.

“All of us seated here were with him in the past and we made him what he is politically but had to withdraw from his persistent self-conceit.

“We had initiated reconciliations in the past but Kwankwaso is not the repentant type, it is either his bid that is done or he destroys everything.”