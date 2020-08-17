Diri to appeal Tribunal ruling canceling Bayelsa election

Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, says he will be appealing the ruling of the State Gubernatorial Petition Tribunal nullifying his election.

Okay.ng recalls that the three-member panel of justices presided by Justice Ibrahim Sirajo on Monday upheld the petition of the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) hinged on the exclusion of the party in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

Reacting to the ruling, Diri expressed his confidence in the judiciary that he would triumph in the end.

He said: “We trust in the judiciary and we are appealing the judgement. With God on our side, we will get justice.

“This is a court of first instance and I have instructed our lawyers to file an appeal. We have a right of appeal even up to the Supreme Court.”

The governor advised members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his supporters not to panic and to continue to remain calm and law-abiding.