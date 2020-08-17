Fireboy DML reveals cover art & tracklist for ‘Apollo’ album

Less than a minute

Fireboy DML has shared the cover art and tracklist for his upcoming album, “Apollo”.

The project consists of 17 songs which include previously released singles “New York City Girl,” “Eli” and “Tattoo.”

The YBNL artiste featured his boss, Olamide, Wande Coal and D Smoke on the album scheduled to be released on 20th August 2020.

Below is the full tracklist of Apollo as shared by Fireboy DML on Twitter:

1. Champ ft. D Smoke

2. Spell ft. Wande Coal

3. Eli

4. Tattoo

5. Favourite Song

6. New York City Girl

7. Lifestyle

8. Airplane Mode 9. 24 (interlude)

10. Dreamer 11. Afar ft. Olamide

12. Go Away

13. Shadé

14. Friday Feeling

15. God Only Knows

16. Sound

17. Remember Me