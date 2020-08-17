Dickson reacts to Bayelsa Tribunal ruling, says Diri remains governor

Former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has reacted to the ruling of the State Gubernatorial Petition Tribunal nullifying the election of Duoye Diri.

Okay.ng recalls that the three-member panel of justices presided by Justice Ibrahim Sirajo on Monday upheld the petition of the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) hinged on the exclusion of the party in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

Reacting to the ruling, Dickson said that Diri remains the governor of the state until his appeal rights is exhausted.

“I urge Bayelsans to remain calm. They shouldn’t misinterpret what took place at the tribunal today.

“The judgment is a temporary setback which does not have any effect on the status quo until all processes of appeal are exhausted.

“There is no vacancy in the Bayelsa Government House. Diri remains Governor until the Supreme Court decides.

“Of course what this means is that the PDP will appeal this decision,” he said.