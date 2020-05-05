COVID-19: NCDC driver in Nasarawa tests positive

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has announced an additional confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, bringing the number of active cases to 12.

Sule made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia.

He said that the affected person is a driver with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NSCDC), who transports test samples for the agency in Abuja and got infected in the process.

According to him, the driver who resides in Ado in Karu Local Government Area of the state was declared positive on Tuesday morning.

The governor further stated that the patient had been moved to the isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for treatment.

He said: ”All the patients are currently receiving treatment at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi.

”We have been able to take delivery of 6,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 50,000 imported face masks, as well as another 50,000, locally produced face masks by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).”

The governor, however, advised the residents to adhere to all government’s directives on COVID-19 to stem the tide of the disease.